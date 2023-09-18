Lee County teacher crisis: Are seasoned educators being left behind?

As of Sept. 18, the school district of Lee County still faces a shortage of 196 teachers, despite being five weeks into the new year. Just one week ago, the district had stated a need to hire 178 teachers, indicating that 18 teachers resigned during that time.

Many attribute this shortage to the starting salary, which stands at a minimum of $48,250 for all instructional staff. However, the mass exodus of teachers suggests a more profound underlying issue.

In the video above, WINK News investigative reporter Kellie Miller digs into how the district pays its veteran teachers and whether this approach is driving them away.

Click here to read the full contract between the School District of Lee County and the Teacher’s Association of Lee County.