Credit: Snapwire via Pexels

Lee County Domestic Animal Services will host its annual Pet Fest event and photos with Santa Claus.

The event on Nov. 18, will feature “Rescue Row” with area shelters and rescues, a craft fair, a garage sale and a silent auction.

Santa is flying in for pet photos. You will receive two digital photos and one animated photo with your $10 donation to the Animal Care Trust Fund.

Adoption fees are reduced for the entire month of November. All adoptions are just $20 with an approved application.

The adoption package includes spay or neuter, microchip, up-to-date vaccinations, county license and a 10-day health guarantee.

Volunteers and staff are waiting to introduce a new family member at the adoption center, open 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday on Banner Drive in Fort Myers.