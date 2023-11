“Big brothers big sisters” named WINK News anchor Amanda Hall the big sister of the year in the Suncoast region.

Family and friends surprised her at headquarters Friday morning.

Amanda’s a big to Jazlyn, who is a 7th-grade student at Gulf Middle School in Cape Coral.

They matched six years ago in 2017 and have enjoyed numerous activities together over the years.

There are 83 boys and 47 girls in Lee County alone waiting to be matched with a big.

