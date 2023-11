Credit: Getty Images

Paul Beirnes, executive director of the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau, is stepping down from his post as of Nov. 10.

He has been executive director of the county’s tourism agency for more than two years.

Responding to questions Monday, convention and visitors bureau officials said, “Paul Beirnes, executive director of the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau will be leaving his position with Collier County Tourism Division effective Nov. 10, 2023, for another career opportunity. At this time, a search is underway for his replacement.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.