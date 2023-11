Students at Fort Myers Middle School got a chance to cut the red tape at a forensic dig with Keiser University.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission worked closely with students to give them hands-on experience with a crime scene using technology and working forensic investigations. Forensic dig posterboard (CREDIT: WINK News)

Students did interactive activities like crime scene detection of shoe impressions, blood splatter testing and fingerprinting.

Keiser University plans to partner with other organizations to give kids more hands-on experiences to help them choose a career path.