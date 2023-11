An apartment fire sent a police officer and a woman to the hospital for treatment in downtown Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers Fire Department and the Fort Myers Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex located on Marsh and Michigan Avenue early Thursday morning. Apartment home sustaining massive fire damage. Credit: WINK

Firefighters reported that the woman was standing on the doorstep of the apartment that caught on fire and had been transported to the hospital for fire-related injuries and smoke inhalation.

According to a neighbor, the woman lived alone in the home and is partially blind. The neighbor told WINK News that he rescued the woman and used a pillow to open the door due to how hot the doorknob was.

The police officer on the scene had also been transported to the hospital for similar injuries.

FMPD is investigating the cause of the fire and has not yet ruled out criminal intent.

The state fire marshal has been called in to help determine the cause of the fire.