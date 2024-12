A Fort Myers police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice serving southwest Florida gets a unique honor.

From Germany to Fort Myers, this 11-month-old puppy was handpicked by the Fort Myers Police Department for his life-saving qualities.

He’s not just any K-9 on the block; his name holds special meaning in honor of a fallen officer.

His name is Onyx-Adam.

“In memory of Adam Jobbers-Miller,” said K-9 handler Andrew Barlow.

On July 21, 2018, Jobbers-Miller responded to a robbery at a Fort Myers gas station. While attempting to make an arrest, he was shot in the head.

Jobbers-Miller fought courageously for seven days before his end of watch on July 28, 2018.

“His family donated the dog,” said Barlow. “It’s always in the back of my mind, and just having Onyx there makes me just feel a little bit better. Maybe a little bit more safe, you know, because we got each other’s backs.”

Onyx-Adam and his partner, Officer Barlow, now work side by side training to build trust and preparing to patrol.

“We want to make sure that everything is good, the dog’s good, the handlers good,” said K-9 Trainer Mathew Schulz. “So we can make not only Adam’s family proud, but then have his legacy live on into the police department.”

Onyx-Adam is a living symbol of service, and honor and a fitting tribute to Badge 524.