The Naples Therapeutic Riding Center is helping people overcome physical and developmental disabilities with horseback riding.

For Robin Coan, every day is a blessing as she experiences therapy from the horseback riding program. Coan has been battling a nonmalignant tumor in the upper chamber of her heart that had gone undetected for nine years.

A fragment of the tumor broke off and traveled to her brain. Doctors told Coan and her husband Richard that she would never walk again after treatment.

Wanting to exercise all their options, the Coans visited the NTRC located near Goodlet Frank Road to help aid her recovery.

“When she first came over here– the ramp that she walks up to go on to the horse– they had to have assistance to help her up the ramp,” said Richard Coan. “Now, she takes off and goes right up the ramp with no assistance.”

Martin De St. Pierre, the Executive Director for the NTRC proclaims that the mission is to expand their services from the stable to a home within the property.

“We just don’t have the service infrastructure right now to accommodate all of those children, especially that are looking for social and mental health and physical rehabilitative services,” said St. Pierre.

Gregory Otis Board President at NTRC said this program is unlike any other because they listen and understand humans.

“There’s a real bond between them, and it manifests itself every single day,” said Otis.

The NTRC is holding its annual bootstrap boogie barn dance. Fun activities will include a mechanical bull, axe throwing and pony pie bingo.

WINK News Anchor Corey Lazar will emcee the event alongside sponsor Naples Press.