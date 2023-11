Cape Coral police said a man broke into the Chamber of Commerce building and caught him in the act of burglarizing the place.

Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, Cape Coral police responded to alarms set off at the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce, and they found a man inside the building.

“The other night, officers had an alarm call,” said Mercedes Phillips, a Cape Coral public information officer. “They arrived on [the] scene, they saw a pickup truck [with] a broken window, so they held scene waited for other officers to come, and ultimately, they found the guy on the property.”

Cape Coral police said 37-year-old Anthony Atkins decided to change the pace. He allegedly attempted to cut the power to the building and broke in, causing over $1,000 in damage. Police said he also stole some tools and property while he was at it, which police found in his truck, valued at almost $2,000.

“I don’t think that is acceptable at all, and actually, I think they really need to start cracking down on stuff like that here, so as a relatively new property owner, that’s concerning,” said John Vannucci, a Cape Coral resident.

Atkins was taken into custody and transported to the Lee County Jail.

Atkins is no stranger to crime. He has been booked in the Lee County Jail 13 times in less than 10 years.