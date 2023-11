Photo courtesy of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

An LA Ainger Middle School student had to be airlifted away after a fight with another student Thursday.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect attacked the victim unprovoked.

Due to the victim’s injuries, he was airlifted out to a hospital, where he is currently being treated for those injuries.

The suspect is in custody and is currently charged with aggravated battery.

The case is currently being investigated.