Bayside Park Concert Series flyer (CREDIT: Town of Fort Myers Beach)

Are you ready for a sunset beach bash? The Bayside Park concert series is coming to Fort Myers Beach.

According to the Town of Fort Myers Beach, concerts will be held every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of San Carlos Boulevard. The first of its kind will kick off on Nov. 12.

The event is pet-friendly and free to the public, featuring different local bands for each concert.

