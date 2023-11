Rudolph Jermaine Askew Jr. mug shot. CREDIT: LCSO

A Cape Coral man convicted of manslaughter with a weapon has been sentenced to several decades in prison as a habitual felony offender.

According to the State Attorney, Rudolph Jermaine Askew Jr. was sentenced to 60 years in prison following his August trial in Lee County, leading to a conviction.

In October 2020, a man was found stabbed to death on his driveway in North Fort Myers.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and investigated the scene.

The victim was attacked at a home he was visiting. A few hours later, Askew Jr. was identified as the perpetrator, located and arrested.