Amber Collins Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

A 38-year-old woman has gone missing in Fort Myers, and police are asking for any information regarding her disappearance.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Amber Collins was last seen at 2789 Ortiz Ave. and is thought to have gone to the 7-Eleven at 8920 Colonial Center Drive.

Collins may have been taken to Southwest Florida International Airport, but that information isn’t confirmed.

She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has reddish/blonde hair with blue eyes. She also has a tattoo on her left upper thigh and sometimes wears glasses.

If you have any information, contact FMPD at 239-321-7700.