Rain impact on water deficit in Collier County

CREDIT: WINK News

Naples is in a severe drought and has the highest rain deficit in our area at 26 inches for the year.

Florida’s five water management districts Monitor drought by measuring surface water flows, groundwater levels, regional water supply and precipitation. Only 19 inches of rain has fallen at the Naples airport, where records are officially kept.

The average rainfall from January first to November 10th is just above 47 inches.

When little or no rain falls, soils can dry out and plants can die. Bill Ownbey lives in Naples Park and said they can use some rain.

“It’s refreshing too actually because it’s been a hot summer, as we all know,” said Ownbey. “I mean, everybody that’s been down here knows it’s been a summer, so this is refreshing and hopefully it’ll help turn things green and put some good conditions back in the Mother Earth.”

The WINK Weather Authority says we need at least 24 inches of rain in Collier County just to get back to what’s considered average for the year, but some areas need even more.