Thursday night, a serious crash involving two vehicles on Livingston Rd. and Marsala Way in North Naples occurred.

Right now, we know two vehicles were involved.

One person was taken to the hospital. Another was medflighted to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Northbound Livingstone Road is blocked.

WINK News has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol for more information.

Stay tuned to WINK News for updates on this incident.