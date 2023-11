The Minnesota Twins and Lee Health are partnering, and this means some big changes are coming to the Lee County Sports Complex.

Following the partnership, the healthcare company owns the naming rights to the Lee County Sports Complex, which means in the Spring, the Twins will have some new fans.

That means free health checks during Spring Training games, fitness classes, softball leagues, yoga nights, and health fairs outside of game days. Both groups told WINK News encouraging a healthy lifestyle is a big part of the partnership.

Chris Simoneau is the chief development marketing and communications officer for Lee Health. He said the Twins have committed to making Lee Health their official Florida Health Care partner for the next ten years.

“Anytime they need any health care, they’re coming to Lee Health orthopedics family medicine players come down and wives may be pregnant were gonna take care of the babies and their moms,” said Simoneau.

People are getting excited about the partnership because it will benefit the community and not just the two groups partnering.

“It would be accommodating more people that are in need of hospitalization or hospital aid,” said James Simenton.

Simenton takes his wife to the hospital for treatment twice a week. Mark Webbe, the director of Florida business operations for the Minnesota Twins, told WINK News the partnership will help people like her too.

“At the end of the day its about integration its not just about naming rights its about collaboration and medical solutions not only for our staff and players but for residents of Lee County and Lee Health,” said Webber.