Lt. Rich Gibbons

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District announced the passing of retired Fire Lt. Rich Gibbons from East Naples Fire.

After his retirement, Gibbons served as a Fire Commissioner from 2002 to 2011.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District said Gibbons was instrumental in starting the annual toy drive 48 years ago that the district continues to carry on today.

They said he greatly impacted all who served alongside him and will be missed.