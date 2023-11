Toy drive Credit: The Cape Coral Fire Department

The Cape Coral Fire Department is collecting toys and gifts at all 12 Cape Coral fire stations and in the lobby of City Hall for their annual toy drive.

Until Dec. 18, the fire department will be collecting toys and gifts for children in the community who have support needs, suffer from chronic illnesses such as cancer, are in foster care or have families struggling with financial difficulties.

Donations for kids of all ages (newborn to 17 years) are needed. Gifts for teens are often in short supply.

The fire department said to please consider donating gift cards, makeup, body soaps and lotions, perfume or cologne, arts and crafts supplies, sports equipment or entertainment items for this age group.

Collection boxes for the toy drive are located at all 12 fire stations throughout Cape Coral.