Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko on Pexels.com

There’s a possible breakthrough surrounding the mysterious illness targeting dogs in Florida and many other states.

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire say they have identified a pathogen that might make pets sick.

It’s a germ they’re calling a “funky bacterium.”

It’s tiny and was discovered after what researchers call “a painstaking search.”

The next step is confirming their results with more research, which could then lead to an antibody.

Meanwhile, if your dog develops a cough, runny eyes and starts sneezing, call the veterinarian right away.