Holiday Nights (Brian Tietz via Edison and Ford Winter Estates)

Southwest Florida’s holiday tradition, the 48th annual Holiday Nights at Edison and Ford Winter Estates, opened today.

The event will run through Dec. 31., from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Fort Myers, but will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

According to their website, visitors purchasing self-guided or guided tours for the daytime are eligible for a $10 discount on Holiday Nights admission when used the same day. 

You can purchase the upgrade in the ticket office when you buy your daytime tickets or show your receipt for your daytime admission at the ticket counter when you decide to upgrade.

The upgrade option is only available on the same day as your daytime admission.

Lee County resident nights will be on Monday nights. 

Resident discount admission must be purchased in person to show proof of residency and is only good for Monday night visits.

Children aged five and under are admitted free of charge nightly.