The Cape Coral Police safely found a woman who was previously reported missing and endangered.

Crystal Serrano, 41, was last seen between 10 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday at the 4300 block of Country Club Boulevard.

The Cape Coral Police Department said Serrano traveled to Cape Coral from California earlier this week in a 2022 White Audi Q7 with a Colorado tag. However, she may be driving a BMW.

She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 135 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Cape Coral Police Department or call 911.