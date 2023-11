A fire has occurred in one of the buildings at the Island Club at North Captiva.

The fire was reported to Upper Captiva Fire at around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

WINK News spoke with Matt Wykes, the owner of Island Club at North Captiva, who says that no person was injured by the fire.

Before Hurricane Ian, the burned blue building was used as a restaurant. The building has since been inactive.

Total loss of the building has been reported.

The fire marshal through an early investigation of the scene has claimed that the fire may have been caused by an electrical issue.

The details of the fire are currently being investigated.