Jordan Garret, 29, mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Cape Coral police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and physically assaulting a woman.

On Nov. 18, police responded to an emergency call on the 2000 block of Southwest 21st Terrace, around 3 a.m., where they found Jordan Garret, 29, experiencing a medical emergency.

A woman was with Garret when emergency responders arrived. Officers found her in distress with signs of physical abuse and silently mouthing “save me.”

Both Garret and the woman were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

According to CCPD, during the hospital evaluation, the woman told officers she was being held captive in her residence by Garrett, enduring repeated physical and sexual assaults.

She tried to call CCPD a week before the emergency call but claimed that Garrett confiscated her phone and continued to threaten her, CCPD reported.

After receiving medical clearance, Garrett was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail.

Garrett faces charges of kidnapping, battery and sexual battery.