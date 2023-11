David Deiros is a chemist by trade, knowledge he shares with FGCU students every fall semester.

“It’s a choice right now to teach,” Deiros said. “It isn’t one of these things that’s part of my job description. I choose to teach in the fall and that keeps me connected with the rest of campus. I have a little better perspective about what’s going on in the university.”

Deiros has been a chemistry instructor at the university for more than two decades, but that’s not the only hat he wears.

He also coaches the Eagles’ softball team.

“I kind of approach it like I’m coaching a sport, so instead of being on a clay field with a fence I’m in a classroom with a dry erase board, but it’s the same type of principles we’re trying to teach in both places,” Deiros said. “We’re getting them ready for game day, which is test day.”

Emily Chiarella is a sophomore on the team and Deiros’ teaching assistant.

The all-conference freshman said his guidance on the field and in classroom makes the bond with his athletes even stronger.

“He’s coming to me and other girls saying, ‘do you need help with chemistry? Obviously I’m a professor,’ so it’s just that extra understanding standpoint,” Chiarella said.

As the first and only head coach of the Eagles, Deiros has led his softball teams to 16 winning seasons in their 20 year history.

He says its challenging, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s been a labor of love because FGCU has been part of my life for the last 23 years so whatever I can do to give back, it’s easy,” Deiros said. “It’s worth the time.”

With only a few weeks left in the semester Deiros is getting his students ready for finals and getting his team ready for the diamond.

Deiros and his softball players are already getting ready for the season by working out in the weight room.

They open up against Boston College in the FGCU Kickoff Classic in February.