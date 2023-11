Retail prescription glasses and sunglasses chain Warby Parker began with an online-only business model in 2010. By the end of this year, it will have about 230 brick-and-mortar stores across the country, including 18 in Florida and the first two in Southwest Florida.

Warby Parker opened a store at Coconut Point, 23151 Fashion Drive, in Estero just next door to the Apple store. About 640 different styles of glasses across 20 different displays are inside, with a second location being planned to open after Christmas at Mercato in North Naples.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.