Crews in Cape Coral are fixing a water main break impacting about 115 people in the 5,000 block of Southwest Fifth Place.

Below is a map showing where the boil water advisory is in effect. Boil water advisory in Cape Coral area. CREDIT: THE CITY OF CAPE CORAL

The city expects the repairs to be finished within eight hours.

Once restored, the city advises boiling water for one minute before use until the advisory is lifted.