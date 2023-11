Credit: The Florida Department of Transportation

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a deadly crash between a motorcyclist and a commercial truck on I-75 southbound near exit 138, MLK Jr. Blvd.

FHP reports that the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The crash was reported to the FHP at around 6 a.m., Wednesday.

The left lane of I-75 has been closed.

Traffic back-up has spanned up to mile marker 142, creating around five miles of traffic.

The details of the crash are currently being investigated.

Seek alternative routes if possible.

