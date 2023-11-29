Neuro robot helps stroke patient regain movement

It wasn’t too long ago, that robots in the operating room was viewed as a novelty. Now, these high-tech tools are being used in all sorts of surgeries. One of the newest, is neurosurgery. Lee Health is using a new robot which recently helped a Fort Myers woman avoid permanent disability following a stroke.

After suffering a stroke years ago, Sherry Sizemore recognized the signs. “I could not control anything,” she told Wink News health and medical reporter Amy Oshier. “It got worse and worse, and then my legs started flopping over and I couldn’t hold it up. I said, ‘we need to go hospital’.”

This stroke was problematic. Sizemore was now on blood thinners for her heart, which worsened the bleeding in her brain. Surgery to stop it would be a challenge. Sizemore said doctors were afraid she might bleed to death.

Lee Health neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Fromke shared her concern. “Typically, what we would do is just tell them to stop the Coumadin to stop the bleeding, but they couldn’t because she would lose her heart valve. But at the same time, she was deteriorating rapidly, going paralyzed.”

Dr. Fromke saw this as an opportunity to use the health system’s new neuro robot. It operates using a single arm, through a small poke hole. “It has to be the most ultra, minimally invasive procedure, (it) cannot stir up any bleeding. That’s the highest risk, taking on a blood clot. You stir up more blood and make the problem worse,” Dr. Fromke explained.

