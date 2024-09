Whether it’s from Parkinson’s disease or another movement disorder, hand tremors can be debilitating.

Normal daily activities become tremendous issues as this condition can make it difficult to eat, write, and more.

Doctors had little to offer regarding solutions; however, a recent medical breakthrough via an implantable device can make a remarkable difference.

WINK News medical reporter Amy Oshier spoke with Dr. George Mandybur, a surgeon for Lee Health, and his patient Elaine Monn about the procedure.

“I had to be careful what I would order in restaurants. Soup was a big no-no because I would make a mess. And even a glass of water, trying to drink it, was not pretty,” said Monn.

Monn relied on devices like weighted utensils and thicker pens; however, with the implantable stimulator that targets impulses in the brain that cause shaking, she is now experiencing some relief.

Mandybur has been performing surgeries that target tremors for nearly 30 years. He recently performed the surgery on Monn.

The device is implanted into the chest, attaching a wire to the brain that interrupts the signal to the brain.

“We program these to give off a discharge, a small electrical discharge in a very specific portion of the brain, and that seems to quiet that circuit that’s gone awry,” said Mandybur.

The device constantly sends volts of electricity, with the current controllable through a tablet.

Monn has full access to the tablet, dictating how powerful the current can be and ultimately restoring power to her hands.

This procedure can help with deep brain stimulation, providing a variety of remedies for conditions including chronic pain and bladder control pain.

The battery is charged through the skin every few weeks, meaning a battery replacement is unnecessary.