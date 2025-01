Now a week after the deadline for FEMA hurricane assistance has closed, the federal agency says you can appeal their decision on your claim if you don’t agree.

In a press release sent to WINK News Tuesday afternoon, the agency says “If you disagree with the decision about your eligibility, you can appeal within 60 days from the date on that letter.”

While the deadline closed at the beginning of January, some claims have been made for months now. It all depends on when you first submitted your claim.

If you plan to appeal your claim and want to share your experience with WINK News, reach out here.

What to include in your appeal

There are a few steps to appealing your claim from FEMA. But before you can appeal, first you must know what to include in your appeal.

Any supporting documents like…

Receipts

Bills

Repair estimates

Property titles or deeds

Any other information that may support your reasons for the appeal

They may also have an optional appeal form. This could be used for any additional information.

FEMA says, “When submitting any documentation or information to FEMA, you must include your FEMA application number and disaster number (DR-4806-FL for Hurricane Debby, DR-4828-FL for Hurricane Helene and DR-4834-FL for Hurricane Milton) on every page.”

If your appeal is coming through a third party, “the applicant or co-applicant must also have a valid Written Consent on file for the third party with authorization to appeal or represent the applicant at the time of inspection” according to FEMA.

Submitting your appeal

You can submit your appeal by…

Using their website, DisasterAssistance.gov, and logging into your account

By mail addressed to: FEMA Individuals & Households Program, National Processing Center P.O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055

Fax: (800) 827-8112, Attention: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program

I’ve appealed FEMA’s decision – now what?

You’re encouraged to stay in touch with FEMA if you’ve appealed their decision on your claim. Be accessible, so they can contact you when needed.

FEMA says “if there are changes in your phone number, current address, banking or insurance information, you should let FEMA know, or you may miss important telephone calls or correspondence.”

Calls from FEMA may come from unidentified numbers.

For more information, you can visit FEMA’s website.