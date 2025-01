Credit: WINK News

The application deadline has arrived for those affected by the 2024 hurricane season to apply for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Applicants who sustained any losses caused by hurricanes Milton and Helene will have until Tuesday evening to apply for assistance through FEMA.

The qualifications for assistance can range from home repairs, temporary housing, property damage, childcare, or business losses.

Two Southwest Florida FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will be available for residents from 7 a.m. to the 7 p.m. deadline.

The Charlotte County location is the Tringail Community Center on North Access Road in Englewood.

The Lee County location is at the Museum of Medical History on College Parkway in Fort Myers.

Those who cannot make it to the physical locations are allowed three separate options provided by FEMA.

Homeowners and renters can apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling 800-621-3362.

FEMA’s assistance lines are open daily, and support is available in most languages.

Click here for an accessible YouTube video on how to apply for assistance.