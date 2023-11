Even though Hurricane Ian is more than a year behind Southwest Floridians, many families are still recovering. Plus, high prices are tightening budgets making it even harder for parents to put gifts under the tree this year. Toys for Tots of Lee County is just one local organization dedicated to helping moms and dads get some things on their children’s Christmas lists.

One box at a time, Toys for Tots of Lee County volunteers loaded up a box truck full of toys.

“After Ian hit last year, the need was overwhelming,” volunteer Gilbert Dezarzic said. “Quite frankly, I feel like the need is still there.”

Toys for Tots of Lee County packs truck full of toys, CREDIT: WINK News

But volunteers with the organization are determined to make sure all tiny tots in Lee County wake up Christmas morning to something under the tree.

“When you give a gift to the kids and you put a smile on their face, that’s why I do it. And that’s why I will continue to do it,” said Lead Coordinator Oscar Rauda.

Rauda’s been with Toys for Tots of Lee County for years. The 2023 holiday season marks his second as Lead Coordinator. In this role, he’s responsible for making Christmas happen for those in need.

“The money that the community gives to our organization, this is what you’re getting,” Rauda gestured to the boxes and bags full of toys. “This is all the tous that you are giving the kids.”

Volunteers spent Thanksgiving morning shopping at a Fort Myers Big Lots for those toys with the monetary donations from the community. They spent nearly $8,000.

“It was fun. It was kind of like being a little kid again and giving back to your little brothers,” volunteer and US Marine Sergeant Jorge Hurtado recalled. Toys for Tots of Lee County packs truck full of toys, CREDIT: WINK News

Sgt. Hurtado shopped for kids in need with Toys for Tots of Lee County before he shopped for his own family.

“It doesn’t take much to make a difference, to make an impact this holiday season for those in need,” he said.

Sign up for assistance/volunteer with Toys for Tots

If you need toy assistance, the deadline to sign up is November 30. Click here to sign up and read the requirements for the application.

Rauda and volunteers stressed they always need volunteers and donations. You can do so here and here