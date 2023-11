The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots have unofficially begun their annual Christmas toy drive for the 2023 season.

The head start for this year’s toy drive is to compensate for the expected influx of families who’ll need Christmas gifts for their children.

Captain Will Conley with the Salvation Army in Naples expects an estimated 7,500 families to need assistance from donations.

Around 400 toy donation drop boxes will be distributed throughout Collier County on Wednesday and Thursday.

for more information about the donation drop boxes, visit Colliertoys.com.