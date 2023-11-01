Thieves steal over 2k from Toys for Tots in DeSoto County

Stolen toys from Toys for Tots Credit: The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office

Burglars targeted the Toys for Tots collection filled with gifts for local children in DeSoto County.

On Saturday, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at the old Brownville School for a prior burglary.

The sheriff’s office said thieves forced their way into the building, causing damage to several doors. They stole over $2,500 worth of toys, including unique bicycles and Lego sets.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 863-993-4700.