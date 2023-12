Florida State University is the first undefeated Power Five conference champion to be left out of the playoff in its 10-year history.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee selected Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as the four semifinalists.

Many fans of FSU and college football in general are upset about the choice to exclude the Seminoles.

“If you come to Florida State and you win out you know you’re on a national championship run,” former FSU cornerback Herbans Paul said. “Now you’re saying, ‘Hey maybe Florida State is like some of those lower tier teams where you’re undefeated and you just cheer for a bowl game.’ We’re not that team. We’re Power Five.”

East Lee County Head Football Coach Herbans Paul played for the Noles from 2014-2017.

He called the situation ridiculous.

“I still don’t know how to make sense of it. Anything I try to put together I try to say, ‘Okay here’s the math, right?’ and nothing adds up, period, so I’m still confused,” Paul said.

But the committee made it clear the Seminoles don’t belong, despite going undefeated and winning the ACC title.

“They rose to the occasion,” Lifelong Seminole fan Kenny Revels said. “What else could you want? My heart aches for the team. You can’t justify a one loss team over an undefeated team when it’s a power five conference.”

The selection committee decided 12-1 Alabama and Texas are more deserving of a shot at the national title.

Why?

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit praised Florida State on social media then explained why.

“The loss of Jordan Travis, albeit impressive that the Noles won at the Swamp and then won in Charlotte to win the championship, this is not the same team without Jordan Travis,” Herbstreit said.

Jordan Travis posted this Sunday: “devastated. Heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter….”

Revels told me his heart breaks that a college kid is carrying the weight of the snub on his shoulders.

“Anytime a kid looks at you and says I wish I had broken my leg earlier so you can see how good this team is, I mean that’s a leader,” Revels said.

Paul shares the same sentiment.

“There’s a few times in my life I get teary and I got a little teary this morning when I saw it because I’m like man, look at what you got a kid saying,” Paul said.

Florida State has no choice but to settle for the Orange Bowl and a match up with Georgia.