Carol De Stefano and her 2020 black Hyundai Kona SUV (CREDIT: Cape Coral Police Department)

A silver alert has been released for a missing, endangered woman from Cape Coral Police.

Carol De Stefano was reported missing on Tuesday. De Stefano was last seen around 6 p.m. on Monday, leaving the 700 block of Southeast 11th Place in an unknown direction, according to officers.

De Stefano is driving a 2020 black Hyundai Kona SUV with a Florida license place; “Z90JWK.” She is 5’02” and has brown-gray hair with hazel eyes.

If you have any information about De Stefano’s whereabouts, please contact the Cape Coral Police Department or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.