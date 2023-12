The Naples Police Department. CREDIT: WINK News

The Naples Police Department solemnly announced that a reported missing adult was found dead in the water near the mangroves of North Road, Naples. pic.twitter.com/KZmgdKKcLy — Naples Police Dept. (@NaplesPolice) December 6, 2023

Jonah Peter Nicosia was reported missing on Tuesday night. Police and Collier County Deputies used land, sea and air assets in their search. The search continued into Wednesday when Nicosia was found dead around 3:30 p.m. in the water.

Police say the investigation remains active and medical examiners are still determining the cause of death.