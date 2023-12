Video footage of a person attempting to open vehicles on a driveway. Credit: Cape Coral Police Department

The Cape Coral Police Department is searching for a man who they say attempted to break into a Lee County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.

At approximately 3 a.m., Saturday, officers responded to a vehicle burglary in Northwest Cape Coral.

CCPD spoke with a Lee County deputy who presented them with video footage of a man trying to open the door handle on both his patrol car and personal vehicle.

Upon realizing that both vehicles were locked, the suspect walked away from the driveway of the home.

Detectives are asking for assistance from the community in identifying the person involved in the attempted burglary.

CCPD advises Cape Coral residents to lock all doors on their vehicles, as neighborhoods with lower crime rates can be targeted.

If you recognize this man, call police or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.