Collier County Sheriff’s Office. (CREDIT: WINK News)

A crash involving three vehicles, one of which belonged to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on Immokalee Road.

The crash was reported at approximately 6:08 a.m., Thursday.

According to CCSO, the crash occurred on Immokalee Road and Twin Eagles Boulevard.

CCSO reports of no information on the extent of the injuries, if any due to EMS working on the scene.

There are no road closures while the scene is being investigated.

The details of the crash are currently under investigation.