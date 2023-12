Cassandra Smith’s mugshot. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The woman accused of driving drunk and killing a deputy will stand trial in Charlotte County.

Cassandra Smith’s attorney had asked to move her trial elsewhere, saying there was too much local publicity.

A judge denied the request Thursday in a Charlotte County courtroom.

Last year, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy Christopher Taylor was performing a traffic stop along Interstate 75 when investigators say Smith crossed three lanes of traffic, hitting and killing him.