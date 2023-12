Cassandra Smith’s mugshot. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A Charlotte County judge will decide whether the woman accused of DUI and killing a deputy will get a change of venue.

Cassandra Smith is accused of driving drunk, hitting and killing Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor in November of 2022.

As it stands, Smith’s trial will start on Tuesday, but during her last court appearance, her lawyer requested to change where she will go on trial.

The judge made it clear he doesn’t want anymore delays.

Last year, deputy Taylor was performing a traffic stop along Interstate 75, when investigators said, Smith crossed three lanes of traffic, hitting and killing him.

The judge will make his decision on Thursday.