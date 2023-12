Cape Coral City Council Wednesday, Sept. 13 (CREDIT: WINK News)

Who will sit in the vacant District four seat now that Patty Cummings is suspended from the Cape Coral City Council?

Friday was the last day of candidate interviews.

On Wednesday, a new representative will be appointed to take the vacant seat once ruled by Patty Cummings. In November, Governor DeSantis suspended her after she turned herself into jail for charges filed against her by the state attorney’s office. Cummings is accused of lying about where she lived when she won her seat on the council.

So, does the council seem confident they will find the right person?

WINK spoke with two city council members Friday.

Council member Tom Hayden said that each person hoping to fill the vacant seat is qualified to represent the people of District Four.

He said the candidates have vastly different backgrounds, from law enforcement to real estate.

WINK also spoke with one candidate hoping to fill the seat, who revealed some of the focal points of the interview process.

“I think about it in a comprehensive way, which is why I think I would be a good fit for city council,” said Karen Solgard, District Four candidate.

Solgard is a loan officer who has called Cape Coral home for the last 12 years.

She’s taken every opportunity to learn about The Cape, its government, and the biggest issues it faces.

She’s one of 13 hopefuls vying for the vacant District Four seat.

“I participated in the city program called Citizens Academy, Cape Coral Citizens Academy, where for eight weeks, you go from one department to the other, and you learn about city government, and with that knowledge, it helped me do my job as a loan officer. I know about the flood maps, I know about insurance, I know about permitting,” she said.

WINK asked her what the most common questions were from council members during the interview process.

She explained that their primary focus was on big issues like the yacht club and Jaycee Park. Hayden confirmed he asked about those topics, but said the ideal candidate needs to be future-oriented.

“What I told them was that this particular council, I believe, is set with planning the city for the next 10 to 20 years, not just for tomorrow,” Hayden said.

Hayden explained this is the fourth time he’ll be a part of filling a vacant seat on the council over the last several years, but he’s optimistic things will get back to normal soon.

“Now we’re in this situation where we have to fill this seat again, but I think having eight people that collectively understand what the goals and vision and mission of the city is crucial, and I think this group has been able to keep that focus,” Hayden said.

The meeting to appoint the next city council member for District 4 will occur next Wednesday. Each candidate will have three minutes to give a presentation, and each council member can ask one question following each presentation. The appointment process will also be the final agenda item.