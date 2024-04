Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office began construction March 28 on its new $14.6 million District 4 office at 25490 Airport Road in Punta Gorda. Due to extensive growth in the county, CCSO officials said the law enforcement agency has outgrown its present facility.

Had it not been for voters approving a 2020 referendum for a 1% sales tax option, the groundbreaking would not have happened. Currently, funds from the sales tax referendums are being spent to accommodate the county’s population growth and harden vital facilities against future storms.

Presiding over a brief ceremony attended by numerous county officials, Board of County Commissioners Chair Bill Truex said, “It’s been a long time coming.”

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.