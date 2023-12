Of the 39 remaining derelict vessels in Charlotte County waters in December, two already have been removed and 21 are ready to be towed, county officials said during a Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee meeting Dec. 7.

A derelict vessel is one that has either been wrecked, junked or in substantially dismantled condition upon any waters in the state, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

