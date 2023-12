Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels.com

Walking to raise funds, awareness and heartbeats. The long-awaited 2023 Lee County Heart Walk made its grand return with thousands walking for heart health.

COVID and Hurricane Ian postponed Lee County Heart Walk’s return to the streets. On Saturday morning, over 2,500 walkers hit the course to support the cause.

“Heart disease and stroke have really impacted everyone’s life, but it’s just great to see this many people coming out today to help and support the cause,” said Adam Stachurski, chairperson for the 2023 Heart Walk.

Every dollar raised goes toward funding more heart disease research and teaching lifesaving training like CPR.

“Sudden cardiac events happen at home in your neighborhood. That’s where the CPR has to happen. So today, we have about 50 mannequins here for people just to get their hands in the chest,” said Doctor Erik Eason with Lee Health and American Heart.

The American Heart Association hoped to raise $250,000. They currently surpassed their goal by over $5,000.