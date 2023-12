(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

According to AAA, Florida gas prices are now the lowest of 2023 as the state average dropped 15 cents, settling at around $3 per gallon.

Current averages for gas in Southwest Florida are about $3.02 in Fort Myers, $3.13 in Naples and $2.93 in Punta Gorda.

On average, Florida prices are around 20 cents cheaper than the national average, AAA reports.

AAA predicts a record-breaking 6.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more for Christmas and New Year in Florida. The majority of travel will come from automobile transportation.

This estimation is roughly 181,000 more people compared to last year’s total.

As a large influx of drivers is expected, it’s important to know when to travel as to avoid dealing with migraine inducing traffic.

The day before Christmas according to AAA will be the lengthiest day for travel, as it is suggested to not travel between 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. If left with no choice, it is best advised to begin traveling no later than 10 a.m.

Following Christmas, the heaviest travel times for the 26th through the 30th range from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

If you’re traveling by car this year for the holidays, here are some helpful tips to get the most out of your gas tank.