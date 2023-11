Florida gas prices are dropping which is a great thing for motorists right before the impending holiday season.

For many gas stations in Southwest Florida, prices have dropped close to or below $3 per gallon.

The latest AAA reports Florida prices have hit a new low for 2023.

The current averages for the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area are around $3.07, Naples at $3.14 and Punta Gorda at $3.13 per gallon.

Compared to 2022 prices, people had to pay an of average $3.41 per gallon.

The 37-cent difference will have many motorists excited this year, as AAA expects roughly 2.8 million Floridians to travel by car this Thanksgiving.