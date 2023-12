Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar is making a leap to Florida’s Gulf Coast to replace AZN Azian Cuizine, which closed Saturday night after operating for nearly 15 years at Mercato in North Naples.

Expect Tap 42, a popular restaurant and bar concept in the Fort Lauderdale and Miami area, to open next spring in the 9118 Strada Place space beneath Mercato’s movie cinema, which is transitioning from Silverspot to Alamo Drafthouse. Tap 42, privately owned and operated by Tapco Restaurant Group, based in Bal Harbour, closed the deal Monday morning to assume the vacated 6,600-square-foot space from North American Properties, responsible for leasing and property management at Mercato.

