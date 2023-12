Former law enforcement officer Richard Carr was appointed to the vacant District 4 seat on Cape Coral City Council during a Dec. 13 meeting.

Carr received four of seven total nominating votes before being unanimously approved by Council. The 30-year Cape Coral resident was one of 13 candidates vying for the seat that belonged to Patty Cummings, who was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis through an executive order in November, as she faces three felony charges and is accused of lying about where she lived when she won the seat in 2022.

