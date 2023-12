Credit: WINK

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search for a driver who ran away from an early morning hit-and-run crash.

Deputies responded to the incident that occurred near mile marker 108 on I-75 near Old Livingston at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Tuesday.

CCSO believes that the driver ran away from the scene, possibly injured from the crash and posing no threat to the nearby community.

CCSO helicopters and K9 units have been deployed to search for the suspect.

As of 5:30 a.m., deputies had cleared the scene as they were unable to locate the driver.

